Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,743.75 ($36.81).

ULE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.53) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 3,260 ($43.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,056.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,937 ($25.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($45.89).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

