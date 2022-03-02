Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

