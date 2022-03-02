UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

