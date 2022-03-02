United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNFI opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

