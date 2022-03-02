United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

