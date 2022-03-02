Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

UHS stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

