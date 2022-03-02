Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,978. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.