Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,978. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.