Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

