Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

