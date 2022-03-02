Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chemed were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $484.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.