Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

GXO opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.