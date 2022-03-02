Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

