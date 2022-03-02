Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.