Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

CASY stock opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.60. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.95 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

