Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.
Vale stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.
About Vale (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.