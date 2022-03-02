Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Vale stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $107,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

