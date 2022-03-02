Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,304 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 569.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 1,494,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,469 shares of company stock worth $2,105,366. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

