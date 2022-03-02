Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 181,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,857 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

