Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

