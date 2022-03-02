Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after buying an additional 499,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,926.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 328,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

