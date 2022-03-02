Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLOWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

