VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,987,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 300,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

