Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. 49,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,932. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.