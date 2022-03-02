Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.13. 404,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,845. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

