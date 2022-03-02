Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $537.17 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003889 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,269,573,574 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.