Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

VLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of VLDR opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

