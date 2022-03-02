Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.16. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,781. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

