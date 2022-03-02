Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.3% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 324,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915,086. The stock has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

