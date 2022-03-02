Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $19.95 Average PT from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,188. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.