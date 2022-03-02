Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CEO Robert Joseph Johnson Sells 100,000 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

