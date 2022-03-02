Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veru were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 111.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

