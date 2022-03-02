Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by HSBC

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,136. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

