Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 209,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,614. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

