Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,853 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.