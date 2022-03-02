Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 583.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

