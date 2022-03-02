Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

