Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,025 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

