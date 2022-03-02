Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $237.10 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.44 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,312 shares of company stock worth $3,507,624 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

