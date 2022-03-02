Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 8.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 13,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,244,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.