Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston Sells 14,635 Shares

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

