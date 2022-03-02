Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Virgin Galactic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

