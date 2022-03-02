Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

VIRT stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

