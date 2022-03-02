Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Visa by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC increased its position in Visa by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.58. The stock had a trading volume of 225,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. The firm has a market cap of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

