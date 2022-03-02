Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Visa by 2,758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.21. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

