Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

