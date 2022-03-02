Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 100,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.
