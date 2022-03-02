Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

