Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

