Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

