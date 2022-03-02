Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

