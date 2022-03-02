Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,566 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POR stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

